Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out of Sunday lineup
Anderson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Anderson has been operating as the Marlins' primary third baseman over the past couple of weeks, but he'll be stationed on the bench for the second consecutive day as the Marlins close out their home-away-from-home series against the Brewers. Derek Dietrich will take over at third base and bat sixth in his stead.
