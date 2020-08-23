The Marlins selected Navarreto's contract from the taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He'll assume the 40-man roster spot of Ryan Lavarnway, who was designated for assignment, and the 28-man active roster spot of Francisco Cervelli (concussion), who was placed on the 7-day injured list. Jorge Alfaro is locked in as the Marlins' No. 1 catcher, so Navarreto will likely be in line for around a start or two per week behind the dish until one of Cervelli or Chad Wallach (undisclosed) are cleared to return from the IL.