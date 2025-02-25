Roa (shoulder) tossed a scoreless inning, allowing one walk while striking out a batter in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Cardinals in Grapefruit League action.

Roa ended the 2024 season on the 60-day injured list with the Reds after suffering a right shoulder strain. The right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Marlins in November and he has now officially left his shoulder injury in the past. Roa has yet to make his MLB debut after being selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Reds and he'll likely start the 2025 season with Triple-A Jacksonville.