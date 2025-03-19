Gillispie allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old right-hander built up to 51 pitches (26 strikes) as he looks to secure the spot in the Marlins' rotation created with Edward Cabrera (blister) set to begin the season on the IL. Gillispie made his big-league debut with the Guardians in 2024, working eight innings over three relief appearances with a 2.25 ERA and 8:5 K:BB, and his numbers at Triple-A also showed a bit of promise as he struck out 119 batters in 113.1 innings for Columbus. Pitching for Miami won't provide Gillispie with much fantasy appeal, but he could be worth a dart throw in NL-only and deep mixed formats.