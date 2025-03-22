Norby exited Saturday's Grapefruit League game due to left side discomfort, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Norby was sliding into third base in the second inning and stretched awkwardly as he tried to stay on the bag. There's no indication of the severity of the issue, though a stint on the injured list to begin the season is seemingly a possibility.
More News
-
Marlins' Connor Norby: Removed early Saturday•
-
Marlins' Connor Norby: Launches first spring homer•
-
Marlins' Connor Norby: Aiming for 30-homer campaign•
-
Marlins' Connor Norby: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Connor Norby: Nursing sore foot•
-
Marlins' Connor Norby: Scratched from Miami lineup•