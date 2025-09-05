The Marlins will place Norby on the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game versus the Phillies with an undisclosed injury, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

It's not clear what injury Norby is dealing with, but he was removed late from the Marlins' last game Wednesday against the Nationals. The Marlins should have more on his status soon. Maximo Acosta will replace Norby on the roster and could be the team's primary third baseman while Norby is out. Norby has been limited to only 77 games this season due to injury.