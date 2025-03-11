Norby went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's split-squad game against the Nationals.

The third baseman took Shinnosuke Ogasawara deep in the first inning, giving Norby his first homer of the spring. The 24-year-old slashed .247/.315/.445 with seven homers and 17 RBI in 36 games last season for the Marlins after being acquired from the O's, and while his minor-league track record suggests he can improve on those numbers once he gets comfortable in the Show, his 32.1 percent strikeout rate with Miami needs work. Norby's gone 8-for-28 (.286) through nine appearances this spring, but that comes with a 1:7 BB:K.