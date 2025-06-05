Norby went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

It was the 24-year-old infielder's fifth steal of the season but first since May 10, as he was caught stealing on his only two attempts during that time. Norby's 88th percentile sprint speed suggests he could remain a steady contributor in stolen bases if he keeps getting opportunities, but reaching base has been an issue for him -- since the beginning of May he's slashing .248/.282/.381 with two homers, 10 runs and 13 RBI in 29 contests.