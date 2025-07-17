Norby will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken left hamate bone Wednesday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Norby landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with what was referred to as left wrist inflammation at the time, but a visit with a specialist revealed the need for surgery. He will be shelved until at least late August, and often players struggle to regain their power stroke initially upon returning from a hamate operation. Graham Pauley should be the Marlins' primary third baseman while Norby is sidelined.