The Marlins activated Norby (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

As expected, Norby will rejoin the active roster ahead of Friday's series opener against the Mets. The third baseman had been sidelined since July 13 due to a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist that required surgery. He slashed .241/.289/.364 in 273 plate appearances this season before the injury. Maximo Acosta was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.