Norby went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

The third baseman took Quinn Priester deep in the fourth inning, snapping a 13-game homer drought for Norby and giving him his fifth long ball of the season. He's had trouble building much momentum at the plate after getting a belated start to the campaign due to an oblique injury he suffered in spring training, and since the beginning of June, Norby's slashing just .204/.262/.286 with two homers, three steals, eight RBI and 11 runs in 28 contests.