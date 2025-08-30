Norby went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Activated off the IL earlier in the day after recovering from wrist surgery, Norby got the start at third base and batted sixth in his first big-league action since July 11. The 25-year-old will hold down the starting job at the hot corner until Graham Pauley (oblique) gets healthy, at which point the Marlins could have a tough decision to make -- Norby has a .244/.291/.368 slash line in 73 games this season, while Pauley had a .254/.371/.492 line in 26 games after getting called back up from Triple-A Jacksonville when Norby went down.