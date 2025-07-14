Norby (wrist) will see a specialist in Arizona over the All-Star break, Mike Cugno of CBS Miami reports.

The third baseman hasn't played since Friday due to what the Marlins have described as left wrist inflammation and was placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday, but it seems as though there's at least some concern the issue could be more serious. A timeline for Norby's return figures to come into focus once the joint has been examined.