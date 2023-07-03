Myers was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Myers will join the Marlins in Miami ahead of their four-game series with the Cardinals. The 27-year-old has produced an impressive .440 average with six homers, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases over 75 at-bats in 20 games with Jacksonville this year. Although he's not in the starting lineup Monday, he seems likely to make his major-league debut in the coming days. Myers will replace Jazz Chisholm (oblique) on the Marlins' roster after Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list.