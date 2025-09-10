Myers (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Myers has been sidelined for all of September with a right oblique strain but has been cleared to knock some rust off on a rehab assignment. Because his absence has been brief, he shouldn't require too many rehab at-bats before being activated from the 10-day injured list. Myers could be limited to playing time versus left-handed pitching upon his return.