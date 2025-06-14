Myers went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a run scored in Friday's 11-9 win over the Nationals.

Myers gave the Marlins a six-run lead in the third inning when his double off Mitchell Parker into center field brought Connor Norby and Eric Wagaman home. Myers has four multi-hit games over his last seven outings and has gone 10-for-35 (.286) with one steal and three RBI since returning from the 10-day injured list in late May.