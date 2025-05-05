Myers will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Even with Jesus Sanchez (back) making his return to the lineup following a three-game absence, Myers will stick in center field for the fourth game in a row, while Sanchez covers right field. Though he's served mainly as a short-side platoon player during his time in the big leagues, Myers looks like he'll get at least semi-regular starts against right-handed pitching with Derek Hill (wrist) still on the injured list and with Griffin Conine (shoulder) going down with a season-ending injury. Myers has thus far gotten the job done against righties, slashing .286/.342/.457 over 38 plate appearances versus same-handed pitching.