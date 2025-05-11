Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Myers settled in as the Marlins' starting center fielder for each of the last eight games, slashing .308/.379/.462 with a home run, three walks, four stolen bases, four RBI and four runs during that stretch. Though Kyle Stowers will fill in for him in center field Sunday, Myers still looks like the Marlins' preferred option at the position. Derek Hill (wrist) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week, but Myers' stellar performance of late could result in Hill having to settle for a fourth-outfielder role once he rejoins the big club.