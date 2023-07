Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

In his sixth career big-league game, Myers slashed a knuckle curve from Aaron Nola down the right-field line and just over the fence for his first career homer. The 27-year-old has gone an impressive 9-for-22 (.409) since his promotion, and if Myers keeps producing after the All-Star break, he could well stick around even after Jazz Chisholm (oblique) gets healthy.