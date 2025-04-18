Myers is not in the Marlins' starting lineup against the Phillies on Friday.

Even with Derek Hill (wrist) being placed on the 10-day injured list, Myers will be in the dugout for the start of the series opener. Jesus Sanchez will start in center field and bat second against Phillies' right-hander Zack Wheeler. Myers has begun the season slashing .294/.314/.353 with one stolen base, two runs and two RBI across 35 plate appearances.