Myers is not in the Marlins' starting lineup against the Phillies on Friday.
Even with Derek Hill (wrist) being placed on the 10-day injured list, Myers will be in the dugout for the start of the series opener. Jesus Sanchez will start in center field and bat second against Phillies' right-hander Zack Wheeler. Myers has begun the season slashing .294/.314/.353 with one stolen base, two runs and two RBI across 35 plate appearances.
More News
-
Marlins' Dane Myers: Sitting after four straight starts•
-
Marlins' Dane Myers: Launches first spring homer•
-
Marlins' Dane Myers: Might be Opening Day right fielder•
-
Marlins' Dane Myers: Falling behind in CF battle•
-
Marlins' Dane Myers: Will compete for CF job•
-
Marlins' Dane Myers: Homers, drives in five in win•