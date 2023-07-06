Myers went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Cardinals.

Making his first career MLB start, Myers manned center field for the full nine innings and made one of the biggest defensive plays of the night in the fourth inning, when he flagged down a deep Nolan Arenado flyball and reeled it in at the fence to prevent a potential extra-base hit. The starting assignment came one day after Myers made his MLB debut off the bench and went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. The 27-year-old converted pitcher posted a monstrous .956 OPS and stole 16 bases between Triple-A Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola earlier this season and could have a path to steady playing time in center field with Jonathan Davis (knee) recently joining Jazz Chisholm (oblique) on the injured list, so Myers could be a name to keep an eye on in deeper leagues.