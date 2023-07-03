The Marlins plan to promote Myers from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

A 27-year-old who began his professional career in 2017 as a pitcher, Myers converted to outfield in July 2021 before the Marlins poached him from the Tigers in the minor-league Rule 5 draft this past winter. Myers has been one of the most productive hitters in the organization while splitting time between Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola this season, compiling a .335/.423/.533 slash line while slugging 13 home runs and going 16-for-17 on stolen-base attempts. The righty-hitting Myers could serve as a short-side platoon player at first base or in the outfield while he's up with Miami.