Miami recalled Myers from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Myers showed a bit of promise during his last stint with the Marlins in July and will give them some much-needed outfield depth as Jorge Soler (oblique) heads to the 10-day injured list. Myers, 27, boasts a .316/.408/.500 batting line with 15 homers and 20 steals in 95 games this summer between Double-A and Triple-A.