Myers was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Myers operated as Miami's primary center fielder for most of July and had a 1.043 OPS in his first 10 games, but he'll head back to the minors since he has one hit and nine strikeouts in his past 23 at-bats. Avisail Garcia (back) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.