The Marlins placed Myers on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a right oblique strain.

The severity of Myers' oblique strain won't be known until the results of his MRI are available, but he'll be out for at least the next week and a half after suffering the injury at some point over the weekend. Before getting hurt, Myers had been thriving as the Marlins' primary center fielder with a .340/.386/.528 slash line to go with three home runs and six stolen bases since mid-April. The Marlins reinstated Derek Hill (wrist) from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move, and he could end up seeing the bulk of the reps in center while Myers is on the shelf.