Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Myers looked to be moving into a full-time role last week, but he now finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in six contests. The right-handed-hitting Myers had previously occupied the short side of a platoon in right field with the lefty-hitting Jesus Sanchez, but the Marlins will keep Sanchez in the lineup over Myers while southpaw Nick Lodolo takes the hill for the Reds on Sunday.