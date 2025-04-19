Myers is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Philies.
Myers hasn't logged a hit since April 9, so the Marlins will sit him down against Taijuan Walker and the Phillies on Saturday while Jesus Sanchez starts in center field and Eric Wagaman works as the DH.
