Myers went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Myers now has five multi-hit games through his first nine big-league contests. Overall, he's slashing a robust .406/.424/.563with a homer, eight RBI and six runs scored through 33 plate appearances. While his current pace isn't sustainable, the 27-year-old Myers did bat .335 with 13 home runs and 16 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A this season. If he continues to see regular playing time, the rookie outfielder could provide some fantasy value.