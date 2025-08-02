Hill (finger) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hill landed on the 10-day IL on July 22 after spraining his left middle finger during a session in the batting cage. Hill may only need a couple of rehab outings before returning to the majors, but that will depend on how his injury reacts to increased activity. He has a slash line of .211/.276/.322 with six steals, two home runs and seven RBI over 100 plate appearances this season.