Hill went 1-for-2 with a pinch-hit solo home run in Monday's loss to the Astros.

The 29-year-old outfielder was activated from the IL earlier in the day after recovering from a finger injury, and he came off the bench to sock his third homer of the season in his 34th game. Hill's .639 OPS through 102 plate appearances is right in line with his career production, and with Jakob Marsee getting a long look in center field, there likely won't be consistent playing time available for Hill down the stretch.