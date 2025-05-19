Hill will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs.

Dane Myers' (oblique) return from the injured list doesn't appear to be imminent, but Hill looks as though he won't be in store for a full-time role in the Miami outfield since being activated last Monday following an IL stint of his own. Though he'll be included in the lineup in the series opener versus Chicago, Hill made just one start over the last four games. Rather than clearing the way for Hill to get steady at-bats, the Marlins have been deploying Kyle Stowers in center more frequently to make room in the lineup for the hot-hitting Liam Hicks at either catcher or designated hitter, with Agustin Ramirez typically occupying the other spot.