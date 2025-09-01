Hill was lifted for a pinch runner in the third inning of Monday's game against the Nationals due to an apparent lower-body injury, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Hill went 0-for-1 but reached base on a throwing error during his lone plate appearance of the day. He appeared to have tweaked something while sprinting to first base, as the Marlins quickly summoned Victor Mesa from the bench to pinch run for him. Miami should have more details on Hill's injury later Monday.