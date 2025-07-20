Hill is not in Sunday's lineup against Kansas City due to a minor finger injury, Nate Karzmer of Fish on First reports.

According to manager Clayton McCullough, Hill picked up the injury in the batting cage Saturday. However, it doesn't seem like the outfielder is dealing with a significant issue, as he's available off the bench Sunday. Hill has been working as Miami's fourth outfielder, and his last start came July 12 (two games prior to the All-Star break).