Hill appears to be ahead of Dane Myers in the battle for the Marlins' starting center field job, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Neither player has been lighting it up at the plate, but Hill is the more reliable defender and has shown a bit more power this spring, managing a .259/.375/.481 slash line through 32 plate appearances with two homers. Jesus Sanchez has also been getting some work in center, so there may be more than two horses in the race, but the Marlins are more comfortable with his glove in right field. Even if Hill wins the Opening Day assignment however, he may not see a full-time workload, as the team tries to find ways to get both Kyle Stowers and Griffin Conine into the lineup as well. Miami's outfield remains a muddle, and Hill's career .629 OPS over 476 big-league PAs doesn't make him an appealing fantasy option even if he gets significant playing time.