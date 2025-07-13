Hill went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-0 victory over the Orioles.

Hill recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season Saturday, helping the Marlins build a lead they would hold onto for the win. The showing was well-timed, as the outfielder had gone 0-for-12 since returning from the injured list July 1. Through 30 games this season, he's slashing .213/.278/.326 with six extra-base hits, six stolen bases and seven RBI.