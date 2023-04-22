Smeltzer is scheduled to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader in Cleveland, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Smeltzer has made both of his appearances for Miami to date out of the bullpen, working four innings on April 10 in Philadelphia and one inning Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Giants. Considering Smeltzer threw 23 pitches in that outing and is now taking the hill on just two days' rest, he'll likely be in store for a relatively light workload Saturday even though he's starting. The Marlins are expected to select Jeff Lindgren's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville to have him serve as the 27th man for the twin bill, and he could be tasked with covering the bulk of the innings once Smeltzer exits the contest.