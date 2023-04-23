Smeltzer didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over four innings in a 6-1 win. He struck out three.

Making his first start of the season after a couple relief appearances, the former Twin gave the Marlins a solid outing but wasn't able to qualify for the win, exiting after 65 pitches (42 strikes). It was an impressive turnaround for Smeltzer, who served up four homers in his first five innings this year, and with the Miami rotation in tatters right now due to a rash of biceps injuries to Trevor Rogers, Johnny Cueto and Sandy Alcantara, the 27-year-old southpaw could get stretched out further to handle more than just a spot start in a twin bill.