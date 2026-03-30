De Los Santos went 1-for-2 with a double in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The 22-year-old got the start at first base and hit eighth in the order against southpaw Jose Quintana, and he took advantage of the matchup with a two-bagger in his first big-league at-bat of the year. De Los Santos was called up when Christopher Morel (oblique) landed on the IL, but the Marlins have plenty of other options to handle first base, including left-handed hitters Griffin Conine and Liam Hicks as well as the righty-swinging Connor Norby. De Los Santos may be stuck in a short-side platoon role unless he slugs his way into more playing time, something that's not out of the question -- over 156 career games for Triple-A Jacksonville he's launched 24 homers, including one in the Jumbo Shrimp's season opener Friday.