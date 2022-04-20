Floro (shoulder) threw a 16-pitch simulated game Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Floro is scheduled to throw another simulated game at extended spring training Wednesday. If all goes well, the 31-year-old could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment and potentially return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the month. Before developing tendinitis in his right shoulder, Floro was viewed as a potential closing candidate, but the Marlins may prefer to ease him back in as a setup man once healthy. Anthony Bender has served as the Marlins' primary closer thus far, recording two saves in three chances and giving up two runs over 3.1 innings.
