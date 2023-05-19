Floro earned a save against the Nationals on Thursday, walking one batter in a scoreless inning of work.

Floro came on in the ninth to preserve Eury Perez's first big-league win, and he succeeded in doing so despite issuing a leadoff walk. It was the third save over the past five days for Floro, who has taken over as Miami's primary closer with A.J. Puk (elbow) on the 15-day IL. Given his success since moving into the role, Floro could be trusted with additional opportunities even after Puk returns.