Floro gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning of relief to record his first hold of the season in Friday's win over the Astros.

While the hold is nice to see, Floro wasn't working in anything close to a high-leverage situation, as he entered the game to get the final out of the fifth inning with the Marlins ahead 6-3. Nonetheless, it was the right-hander's ninth straight appearance without allowing a run, a stretch that has lowered his ERA to 3.97 and his WHIP to 1.24 despite a pitiful 2:4 K:BB through 11.1 innings on the season. Until he can start striking out more batters, though, it's hard to imagine Floro returning to late-inning duty.