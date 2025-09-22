The Marlins activated Cabrera (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Cabrera has missed the entirety of September with a right elbow sprain but has been cleared to return after throwing 50 pitches in a simulated game last week. He will draw the start Tuesday in Philadelphia but should be fairly limited from a workload perspective. Cabrera tentatively lines up for a second start this week Sunday against the Mets.