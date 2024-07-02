Cabrera (shoulder) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera is slated to throw 80-to-85 pitches in what will likely be his final rehab start before rejoining the Marlins' rotation. The right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 10 innings in his first three rehab outings. Cabrera has been out since early May with a right shoulder impingement.