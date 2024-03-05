Cabrera gave up four hits over three scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Entering the game in the fourth inning, Cabrera didn't face any of New York's top stars but did fan Oswaldo Cabrera and Everson Pereira before exiting after 30 pitches (22 strikes). The 25-year-old righty seems all but set in the rotation with Braxton Garrett (shoulder) unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, and his excellent control to begin the spring has been an extremely encouraging sign after he posted a ghastly 15.2 percent walk rate over 99.2 innings in 2023.