Cabrera (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings during an 11-0 loss to Atlanta. He struck out six.
Cabrera posted two scoreless frames to start the game, but he allowed one run in the second, two in the fourth and was pulled in the fifth with a runner on first and one out. The right-hander currently holds a 4.91 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP with a questionable 24:20 K:BB through 22 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Earns first win•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Sharpens control in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Can't find plate Friday•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Next outing pushed back•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Hands out six free passes•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Starting third game of season•