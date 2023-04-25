Cabrera (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings during an 11-0 loss to Atlanta. He struck out six.

Cabrera posted two scoreless frames to start the game, but he allowed one run in the second, two in the fourth and was pulled in the fifth with a runner on first and one out. The right-hander currently holds a 4.91 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP with a questionable 24:20 K:BB through 22 innings.