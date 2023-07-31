Cabrera is listed as the Marlins' probable starter for Monday's game against the Phillies.

In his last outing July 25, Cabrera, who was taking the hill for the second time since returning from the 15-day injured list following a one-month absence due to a shoulder issue, was lifted after just two innings and 53 pitches in his start against the Rays due to a blister on his throwing hand, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Though blisters have been a recurring problem for Cabrera this season, he presumably came out of his between-starts bullpen session without issue and will return to the bump Monday on five days' rest.