Cabrera came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Mets, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander got only 40 of his 81 pitches over the plate, and even though the Marlins staked him to a 4-0 lead by the end of the third inning, Cabrera couldn't stick around long enough to qualify for a win. He had posted an 11:1 K:BB in his last two starts before the All-Star break, but the time off appears to have cost Cabrera his feel for the strike zone. He also got taken deep by Jeff McNeil on Friday, and Cabrera's served up nine homers in only 33 innings this season, contributing to his bloated 7.36 ERA and 1.67 WHIP despite a career-high 28.1 percent strikeout rate. He remains a very volatile fantasy option heading into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Orioles.