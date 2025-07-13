Cabrera received encouraging MRI results on his right elbow Sunday and may not require a trip to the injured list, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander departed his start against the Orioles on Friday due to posterior right elbow discomfort, but further diagnosis of the injury has brought encouraging results. The All-Star break will provide Cabrera with some extra rest, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to take the mound immediately to begin the second half of the season.