Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Friday that Cabrera's (blister) next scheduled Grapefruit League start could be skipped, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera had to be lifted from Thursday's Grapefruit League start against the Astros after just 12 pitches with a blister on his right middle finger. The Marlins will determine a course of action with Cabrera later Friday, but there's a distinct possibility he won't be ready for the start of the season. The righty has been pummeled for 13 runs on 11 hits and four walks over 4.2 innings this spring.