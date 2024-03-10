Watch Now:

Cabrera suffered an apparent injury while warming up for Sunday's Grapefruit League outing against the Cardinals and was scratched from the start, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The specifics of the situation remain unclear, but it's a concerning development as Cabrera attempts to lock down a spot at the back end of Miami's rotation. The 25-year-old's status should be updated soon as he's evaluated.

